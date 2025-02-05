Chill with Holland on Ice this weekend!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Bring the family, bring the friends, and bring your smiles to celebrate all things chilly!

Holland On Ice

February 7 and 8, downtown Holland will be lined with activities for the whole family— plus enjoy the Snowmelt 5K Fun Run on February 8. Register here — and don't forget the Kids Mini Dash!

Holland On Ice

If sauntering through the heated streets is more your speed, sculptors from all over West Michigan will have interactive pieces for all to enjoy while walking through the Downtown Holland Social District and all the Meltdown Sales.

Holland On Ice

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube