Chill out! Weekend Events to enjoy across West Michigan

Free Social Dance Lessons

Let's Dance GR is inviting you to show off your moves! There are 24 different classes to choose from on Saturday in all styles of social dance. The donation event will benefit Muskegon Food Pantries, or you can tag yourself at the venue to help raise awareness. The Saturday event goes from 12:00-6:00 P.M. and is free to attend.

Winter's A Drag

Calder Plaza is being taken over from 12:00-3:00 P.M. on Saturday, with two high-energy sents from Michigan's finest Drag Queens, including a special guest from RuPaul's Drag Race. Expect jaw-dropping performances, a 360 photo booth, food trucks, yard games, fire pits and drinks supporting Aya Youth Collective. It's a big, bold and fun afternoon downtown, and it's free to attend.

The Muskegon Bridal Expo

Doors open at noon for the event bringing together everything you need to plan a wedding. Experience decor, florals, fashion, venues, and local wedding pros at the Frauenthal Center. The afternoon wraps with a bridal runway show at 3:30 P.M. featuring the latest styles and trends. Attendees can also enter to win over $5,000 in prizes. Admission is free.

Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off

Returning Saturday, this event brings flavor and friendly competition to Kalamazoo. Sample some of the best chili recipes in town, cast a vote, and warm up with this beloved tradition. The event runs from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Public Raptor Training Session

Have you ever been interested in Falconry? The Arboretum at the Kalamazoo Nature Center is giving people of all ages a chance to learn how birds of prey are trained and cared for. The event takes place outdoors and starts at 2:00 P.M.

