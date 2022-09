GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Formerly held at the Cottage Bar, the annual celebration of spice, sweetness, and heat is taking you out to the ball game!

On October 1st, chili chefs of all flavors will descend on Sullivan Field (Formerly Valley Field) on Grand Rapids' Westside to raise money for renovating the park.

Come out for this family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for a full day of all-you-can-eat chili and more!

This year promises 40 cooks and live music.