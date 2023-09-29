Chili Cook-Off benefitting Sullivan Field happening Saturday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Take us out to the cook-off— take us out with the crowds… wait.
The Ballpark Chili Cook-Off is taking over Sullivan Field!
Saturday, September 30 starting at 10 a.m. Grab a drink and set up your blankets or chairs to enjoy live music.
At 3 p.m. chefs will pitch their best traditional, experimental, and unusual chili recipes for those who’ll step up to the plate!
It’s all part of a fundraiser to renovate the ballpark.
Get into the park for $5. Wristbands for the cook-off are $15, giving you unlimited tastes of all the chefs have to offer.
Check out the lineup of bands and more at the Chili Cook-Off at the Ballpark website.