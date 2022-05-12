Children's book written and illustrated by two Michigan locals out now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Written and illustrated by Michigan locals, Summer’s Call: A Michigan Day follows a family from sunrise to sunset as they experience a perfect summer day in the Great Lake state.

The first time author, Amber Lynn Hellewell moved to Michigan several years ago and grew enamored with the dramatic changing of the seasons. She lives in Pentwater, Michigan.

The illustrator, Gretchen Ellen Powers saw her own Michigan childhood in the pages of this story and drew from family memories while illustrating it. She lives near South Haven, Michigan.

Summer’s Call: A Michigan Day is out now and available wherever books are sold. Signed copies are available for purchase online from Storybook Village in Pentwater, Michigan.