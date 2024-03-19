Children benefit greatly from books-- no matter how young!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Priority Health helps explain the health and developmental benefits of reading with babies and children.

The health insurance provider cited State Superintendent, Michael Rice's position from September last year that children who began their school careers during the pandemic faced challenges unlike others before them, resulting in a stop in reading scores.

According to Priority Health, reading to your children— no matter their age— can improve literacy, speech, and brain development, as well as learning skills. These skills can lead to healthier minds and kids who are better equipped to make well-informed, healthy choices.