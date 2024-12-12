Check out holiday fun at Kent District Library!

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Have the winter doldrums taken hold?

Are your kids crawling the walls and you've used up all your creative juices providing a fun and happy holiday?

Can you hear the clock ticking down to winter break?

Take a breath, super-parent. KDL has your back.

The Kent District Library has planned dozens of activities for kids of all ages— even the ones who need an hour out of the house not running errands.

Head to their website to find the dates and times for crafts, guest speakers and musicians, tutorials, teen hangouts with board games and D&D sessions— homeschool hangouts focused on STEAM projects, wrirting and more.

They even have times where you can bring in your own project to share and make progress on!

Did we mention the used books sales? Pay no attention to the giant stack you already own. Your personal library could use a few more rescue books.

Like we said — head to their website to start your next visit to the library!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube