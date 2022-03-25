'Challenges, Choices, and Change': Annual African American Male Achievement Conference returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sixth-annual African American Male Achievement Conference will be a day of inspiration, learning, sharing, and caring for male freshman-senior students.

The conference, offered virtually this year, will focus on school achievement, graduation, college, choices, careers and becoming a positive young man in the community and world. The theme is “Challenges, Choices, and Change.”

The conference is planned for 9 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. on March 28 with times for localized breakout sessions.

The event is a collaboration between Urban League of Western Michigan, Grand Rapids Public Schools, GRCC, Grand Valley State University, and the City of Grand Rapids.

Organizers aim to convene more than 1,000 African American young men from West Michigan secondary schools and engage them in workshops and other activities in which they will be affirmed, dared to dream about their futures, and reminded of their potential greatness.