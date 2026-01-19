Celebrating and honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — This year's Martin Luther King Day is a cold and snowy one, but there are several opportunities across West Michigan to celebrate and honor Dr. King.

In Grand Rapids tonight, Grand Valley State University and Grand Rapids Community College are hosting their 40th Annual MLK Celebration at the Wealthy Theater starting at 6:00 PM.

"With us being in such a tumultuous time of being indifferent and everything is being polarized that that speaks to a lot of what Doctor King talked about of like, no matter the color, no matter the shape, no matter man, woman or in between, there's always a shared responsibility for us to not just care, and center around ourselves," said Grand Rapids Community College's Jamilia Hartley. "But what are we doing for others, especially In indifference, especially when we don't have the shared, same beliefs and lifestyle and experiences."

40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: A Call to Courageous Community Action



Monday, Jan 19 2026

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wealthy Theater - 1130 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49606

"We have so much work to do in this country, in our state, in our city, and in Dr King, him and others," Bobby J. Springer with GVSU told us at FOX 17. "I mean, they worked in and gave up their lives, you know. So we have some of the opportunities that we have today, and in order to keep his dream and other people's dreams alive, we need to continue to work at making life better for everyone, and unless we come together and brainstorm and talk through these situations, will just not make the progress that we need to make."

We have a link to the full week of MLK celebrations being presented by GVSU here.

Here are other events are celebrating MLK Day across West Michigan. We recommend double checking any events are still on before attending due to the weather.

Ottawa County



Hand 2 Hand Community Packing Event

12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 4:30 PM

306 Chicago Dr, Jenison

Muskegon County



Muskegon Art Museum

Free Admission

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Kent County



Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube