Celebrate Mexican culture through dance, tradition

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — You're invited to a weekend of music, dance, food and much more as Battle Creek celebrates it's growing Mexican community.

Noche de Baile

Starting with a night of dancing, Mexican dance group Grupo de Baile will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, November 4th at the Masa Center. It will include performance and explanations of traditional Mexican dancing.

Dia de los Muertos

This is an immersion into Dia de los Muertos for the audience. On Saturday, November 5th join members of the Hispanic community from 3-7 p.m. at the Kellogg Arena and Festival Market Square to learn more about this celebration of family and tradition. You're invited to join in through processions, parades, traditional dress, and altar building.