Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Sandy's Donuts

GRAND RAPIDS — It's Fat Tuesday which means it's paczki day! An over 50 year tradition at Sandy's Donuts as they are one of the numerous bakeries around West Michigan celebrating with the famous sweet treat all day long. Numerous flavors with the chance to get your paczki until 3 p.m. at Sandy's Donuts or until 10 p.m. at Bridge Street Market where their delicious paczki will also be sold today as well.