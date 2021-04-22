Watch
Celebrate Earth Day with NASA

Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 22, 2021
When you think of NASA, you might think of rockets launching to another planet and humans walking on the moon.

NASA has a variety of missions that focus on studying changes on earth, from sea level rise to hurricanes.

Surprisingly enough this is one of NASA’s main missions.

NASA has several different programs using satellites to collect data monitoring all different elements of earth like temperatures, ice melt and deforestation.

Earth being the main component of our solar system it needs to be studied especially with climate change continuing to impact so much.

They continue to launch new satellites focusing on all different aspects of the earth learning more and more about how we can make positive changes. If you would like to learn more or even plan some Earth Day activities click here.

