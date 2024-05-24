Celebrate culture, community connection at A Glimpse of Africa's Mental Health & Wellness Fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Glimpse of Africa is celebrating Africa Day by hosting a 2-day Mental Health and Wellness Fair and sports tournaments this weekend!

The focus is sharing culture while helping the community resources integral to building healthy, secure futures in West Michigan— and what’s a better way to bring people together than a little friendly competition?

A Glimpse of Africa

On May 25 & 26, you’ll hear from experts on mental and other health resources, get a taste of true African cuisine and culture, exercise your financial health, find out more about immigration and housing services in West Michigan, and have a chance to jump in on all-ages activities!

They're hosting soccer and kickball tournaments, youth dance and modeling classes, and sharing authentic art and crafts!

The event is free, and everyone is invited. It all goes down at Southeast Kelloggsville Elementary from noon to 6 p.m. both days.