Celebrate community this World Down Syndrome Day with MSP at Brody's Be Cafe!

ADA, Mich. — Make all the jokes you want about cops and coffee shops, but today's visit to Brody's Be Cafe is near and dear to the hearts of Michigan State Troopers— and it helps the cafe spread their message of love and community.

This World Down Syndrome Day there's no better place to celebrate than at places like Brody's. They hire and help special needs adults develop skills, independence, and confidence, all while building a community and serving up your morning caffeine fix.

It's "a place where everyone can come together to feel purpose, importance, and to realize that we aren’t all that different on the inside." - from Brody's Be Cafe Mission Statement

MSP will be there all day explaining their Vulnerable or Impaired Person program— a way to help police find and identify individuals with special needs should they get lost or go missing.

The celebration of World Down Syndrome Day is 7:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday— featuring BOGO drinks (while supplies last!) and games— ending in the best way possible; a dance party at 3:21 p.m. sharp!

Brody's Be Cafe is on Thornapple River Dr in Ada.