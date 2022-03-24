Catholic Charities West Michigan hosts free monthly car seat safety classes

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Catholic Charities West Michigan is hosting a free monthly car seat safety training class for parents and guardians – and giving attendees a new car seat.

In partnership with Safe Kids West Michigan, CCWM’s St. Gianna Baby and Toddler Pantry offers a two-hour class on the last Wednesday of each month starting at 6 p.m. at the nonprofit’s offices at 1720 Park St.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this free monthly class to better equip parents and guardians with the basics of car seat safety – and with a new infant or child seat,” said Molly Thomas, pregnancy support counselor, and baby pantry coordinator. “We hear the stories all too often: Little ones end up in the ER after a car accident because they were improperly strapped into their car seats – or worse still, they weren’t in a car seat at all.”

“Our goal is to see far fewer of these types of accidents, as well as fewer preventable injuries because of home safety incidents. We are honored to work with families to provide the knowledge and solutions so they can keep their children safe.”

The first hour of the session is taught by Safe Kids and covers car seat basics, including how to put your infant or child safely into a car seat, age and weight requirements, and what proper safety installment looks like for the child and in the car.

The first portion of the session ends with a hands-on demonstration of securing the car seat safely into a vehicle.

Thomas leads the second half of the class, which focuses on basic household safety. She covers issues ranging from outlet plugs and baby gates to water safety and fire response.

Attendees who complete the course will receive a new infant car seat or convertible car seat. The Towsley Foundation has provided a grant to cover the cost of the new seats.

A grant from the Community Foundation for Muskegon County’s Greater Muskegon Service League’s Women and Children’s Fund enabled the pantry to purchase additional incentive items as well.

Advance registration is required. Space remains limited to 12 participants due to COVID-19 protocols.

Those interested in attending should call 231.726.5341 and leave a message with their name and contact information.

The class is a new initiative for St. Gianna Baby and Toddler Pantry, which offers free diapers, wipes, clothing, and more for children from birth to age 5. More information is available here.