Cardboard sled races happening Saturday January 29

NASHVILLE, Mich. — Cardboard Sled Races taking place on Saturday, January 29 from 10 am-noon at 975 N. Main in Nashville, Michigan.

All ages are welcome to compete for free in this fun competition, with prizes awarded to the top five most creatively designed sleds made of cardboard.

See what amazing things can be built with duct tape and cardboard, then watch and see which ones make it to the bottom of the hill in one piece! Spectators are welcome.

Fun for the entire family. Food and drink and warm concessions will be available outside. Admission is $5 per carload and the event will take place rain or shine.

Cardboard Sled Competition Rules:

- Teams and individuals of all ages are welcome to participate!

- Sleds should be already built upon arrival

- No material other than the following may be used for sled construction: cardboard, tape, glue, fabric, marker, paint & crayon

- No building cardboard sleds on top of existing non-cardboard sleds

- No metal gears, apparatuses and/or pieces of machinery

Limited parking is available, so please purchase your vehicle's admission in advance or risk being turned away at the entrance if parking is not available on race day.