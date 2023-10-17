Car seat and sleep safety 101 with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS — As the cooler temperatures are upon West Michigan Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is helping remind all parents the safety tips and tricks to car seats and sleeping.

90% of parents harness their children incorrectly in their car seats. Injury prevention coordinators with Helen DeVos teach parents reminders to have the 5 point harness snug and tight against a child's body with no slack by their hips and shoulders. Winter coats and thick clothing also is not safe for children to wear while in their car seats through all ages. Several important reminders that parents can get doubled check on through Helen DeVos personal car seat checks and car seat safety classes. You can sign up for classes here.