SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A car crashed into a house early Monday.

It happened in Silver Creek Township in Cass County— Deputies telling FOX 17 Zachary Graham (29) Mishawaka, IN was heading west on Old M-62 when the car left the road around 1 a.m.

No one was hurt inside and the driver was assessed for minor injuries but refused further medical attention at the scene.

Graham is said to have been wearing a seat belt and Deputies are working to determine if alcohol was a factor.