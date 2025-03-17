Can't contain your Irish spirit to 1 day? You're in luck!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you're proud to be Irish on more than just St. Paddy's Day, join the Michigan Irish Music Festival in Muskegon this fall!

September 11-14 at Heritage Landing, you'll feel like the luckiest Leprechaun, surrounded by the culture, artistry, and music of the Emerald Isle.

With 6 stages of performances, authentic Irish fare and cuisine, and a place designed just for the Wee Ones, the entire family will enjoy a day of charm, inspiration, and activities.

Grab your tickets here!

Don't miss the St. Patrick's Day ticket sale:

St. Patrick's Day 24-hour sale - $50

Children 12 and under are free, but still need a ticket code

