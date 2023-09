GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With winter coming, it's time to start looking forward to what spring might bring.

FOX 17 Meteorologist, Candace Monacelli says the forecast brings the sounds of rain— and the pitter-patter of tiny feet!

In a special announcement on air Tuesday, she announced the new addition to the weather team, coming in March 2024.

We can't hold it in any longer -- Congratulations Candace!