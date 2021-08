A portion of I-196 near Byron Road is closed after a semi truck tipped over in Ottawa County.

It happened before 5:30 a.m. in Zeeland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the semi was hauling a tanker with 70,000 lbs of cream and tipped over turning onto the business loop from Byron Road.

No injuries were reported, but the roadway remains closed until it's cleaned up