Business offering discounts during Shop 'Til You Drop in Downtown Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — If you haven't gotten started on holiday shopping, businesses in Holland are ready to help!

Friday night, nearly 40 local shops and restaurants will be staying open late to offer holiday discounts, so you can Shop 'Til You Drop in Downtown Holland and get that holiday shopping done!

The Shop ‘Til You Drop event goes from 7-10 p.m. During the shopping event, stores will offer special discounts, including savings up to 30% off at least one item.

Specific savings and deals will vary by business.

“This year more than ever before, our merchants are encouraging customers to shop early for holiday gifts,” said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “Shop ‘Til You Drop is a fun way to encourage customers to do just that…while offering great opportunities to save on all of those gifts! And maybe a little something for yourself too!”

Below is a list of participating businesses: