Bundle up and enjoy the season! Winter events with the WMTA

KENT COUNTY, Mich.,-- It's January, and there's a fresh slate of fun events to keep you from staying stuck indoors this season.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of some popular winter events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Charlevoix CVB, Frostbite Trail, January 10, noon to 6:00 p.m.

Bundle up and savor a curated winter food and drink experience along the Frostbite Trail in Charlevoix, happening January 10 from noon to 6 p.m. This self-guided tasting tour invites you to explore some of Northern Michigan’s favorite producers while sampling thoughtfully paired bites and beverages along the way.

Simply pick up a trail map at your first stop, then enjoy small crafted food bites paired with a 2-ounce pour of wine, cider, beer, or a sample cocktail before moving on to the next welcoming location. Each tasting is $12, no reservations are required, and participation is easy and flexible throughout the afternoon.

Beloved stops such as BluDot Farm & Vineyard, Short’s Brewing Co., and Lost Cellars are just a few of the highlights offering a deliciously frosty experience—without the frostbite. Be sure to check the additional Frostbite Trail dates in February, March, and April for even more winter sipping adventures.

St. Joseph Today, Chili Tour, January 30 and Beer Fest, January 31

If January has you craving something warm, plan a cozy winter outing to St. Joseph on Friday, January 30, for the community-favorite Annual Chili Tour. Throughout downtown, participating businesses—known as Chili Stops—will be serving up their signature chili recipes, each one hoping to earn top honors.

Starting at noon, visitors can purchase a Chili Tour map at the St. Joseph Welcome Center on State Street for just $5, which also serves as your voting ballot for the People’s Choice Award. A second honor, the Chili Pepper Award, will be judged by Southwest Michigan culinary enthusiasts.

Best of all, proceeds from the Chili Tour benefit the Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen, making this flavorful event a delicious way to support a worthy cause. Bring your appetite, explore downtown St. Joseph, and see which chili warms you up the most.

Fire & Ice Festival Chateau Chantal, January 31

For more than 30 years, Chateau Chantal has been crafting exceptional ice wines, and on Saturday, January 31, the winery celebrates this treasured tradition during its annual Ice Wine Festival. Often called the “Nectar of the Gods,” ice wine is produced when grapes are left on the vine until they naturally freeze, then pressed while still frozen. The result is a beautifully concentrated wine, rich with natural sweetness and layered flavors of apricot, baked apple, and toasted caramel.

The Fire & Ice Festival pairs this indulgent wine experience with winter fun for all ages. Guests can gather around outdoor fire pits, enjoy s’mores kits and spiked hot chocolate, admire ice sculptures, or explore the snow-covered vineyards by snowshoe or skis. Add in a snowman-building contest and a few playful snowball fights, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate winter in Northern Michigan.

Shout Out Events:

GR Camper, Travel and RV Show, January 15

W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, Ducky Day, January 31

The W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary is kicking off winter with a day to celebrate and learn about the intrepid ducks that stick around southwest Michigan for the winter.From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, visit the Sanctuary to explore how ducks stay warm, how they float, and uncover other fascinating duck facts through a variety of hands-on activities.

Build a snow duck, fire pits, duck books, duck scavenger hunt, duck games and crafts and loads more. Take a stroll along our accessible, 3/4-mile Paved Path and learn even more about these amazing birds. Weather permitting, corn feeding will also be available.

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

