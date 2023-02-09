Building Bridges; Community connection through art

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance invites everyone to enjoy a night of local art and community!

The Winter Gathering: Building Bridges will be held Thursday, February 16 at The Armory.

You’ll be greeted with a host of BIPOC artists, displaying and selling their works, plus conversation with the people who care about growing the community’s reach.

The Gathering starts at 6 p.m. Get your tickets here!

The Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance has been a force for change and support for BIPOC communities along the lakeshore since 1996.