Building Bridges; Community connection through art

Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance
Posted at 5:16 AM, Feb 09, 2023
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance invites everyone to enjoy a night of local art and community!

The Winter Gathering: Building Bridges will be held Thursday, February 16 at The Armory.

You’ll be greeted with a host of BIPOC artists, displaying and selling their works, plus conversation with the people who care about growing the community’s reach.

The Gathering starts at 6 p.m. Get your tickets here!

The Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance has been a force for change and support for BIPOC communities along the lakeshore since 1996.

