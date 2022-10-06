Watch Now
Brody's Be Cafe: Three years serving signature drinks and smiles

The "Be Benefit" tonight supports its mission
Posted at 6:17 AM, Oct 06, 2022
ADA, Mich. — A coffee shop in Ada is celebrating three years serving up hand-crafted beverages and treats. Brody's Be Cafe employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Maybe you don't know about the local spot in Ada that provides meaningful jobs, tonight, you have the chance to head out to the cafe and support its mission.

Allie behind the counter at Brody's makes a fabulous strawberry smoothie.

"Allie, is the best worker in the cafe and I like her. And I like her working here," said Brody Cole, the namesake of Brody's Be Cafe.

Allie takes care to whip up the perfect blends, "Their ability to work I think sometimes is stronger than most people," said Brody's Be Cafe Executive Director Rachel Stadt.

Stadt said her employees like Dominic, Allie, and Brody to name a few, have everything covered in store.

"It is so fun to be here because we want to work to get the customers the drinks to them. Like our shakes, our coffee, our tea," said Cole.

The cafe is looking to expand its hours, but can't do it unless more people start coming through the door.

"I have a stack of applications of people that want to work here. They come in dressed in suits and I mean they're giving their applications and wanting to work here, and I have nowhere to put them," said Stadt.

Because the need for these kinds of meaningful jobs is there, the "Be Cafe" model is expanding to Hudsonville and Grand Haven.

To support the expansion of hours and the mission, the cafe is hosting its first benefit tonight. The "Be Benefit" will feature a live auction, dj, local food, wine and beer.

Tickets can be purchased at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-benefit-2022-registration-411450809447?fbclid=IwAR18tcdJooKhN2ZioGRCciuddU64iNf9RWvjjkS079SfsvorQJ9wQOgqDrs

