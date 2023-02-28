Broadway Grand Rapids' 35th Anniversary Season brings in award-winning lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids has some big-name titles in store for the 2023-'24 season!

From comedies and mega-star tributes to classics and stories that inspire, the shows coming to DeVos Performance Hall will leave you cheering for more.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 35th anniversary season with such a stellar line-up” said Meghan Distel of BGR, which hosted their season reveal Monday with performances from Aladdin and Wicked.

Season ticket holders have their pick of 5 regular-season shows with the 35th Anniversary package:

FUNNY GIRL - September 19-24, 2023

- September 19-24, 2023 TINA - The Tina Turner Musical- November 7-12, 2023

- The Tina Turner Musical- November 7-12, 2023 Disney’s ALADDIN - January 16-21, 2024

- January 16-21, 2024 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - April 23-28, 2024

- April 23-28, 2024 MJ- July 9-14, 2024

And for a little something special, you can add either of these two wildly popular shows to your package:

LES MISÉRABLES - March 5-10, 2024

- March 5-10, 2024 WICKED - May 15-June 2, 2024

Week 1: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 1p & 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Week 2 & Week 3: Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1p & 6:30 p.m.

- May 15-June 2, 2024

Performance schedule for all shows except Wicked are as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1p and 6:30 p.m.

Season packages for the 35th Anniversary Season are available now, starting at $225. Season ticket holders can add LES MISERABLES and WICKED now as well.

Your package guarantees your seat for the regular season shows and comes with options like interest-free payment flexible exchanges, and online ticket management. Current season-ticket holders must auto-renew by March 27, new season-ticket holders will have the same option for later seasons!