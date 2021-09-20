Bringing awareness to childhood cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. We talked to two families hoping to offer their stories of hope, strength and resiliency as their children have battled cancer from a very young age.

Childhood cancer accounts for the leading cause of death for children 14 and younger. Experts also say 43 kids are diagnosed with some form of the disease every day in the US. It's news no parent wants to hear, but to see the determination in these youngest of patients is something to be admired.

Even while fighting a very serious disease, the families of Dirk and Mailynn offer encouragement and want to help others who are going through chemo treatments, radiation and hospitalizations surrounding their cancer diagnosis.

While cancer may impact children and families differently, one thing is for sure; loved ones want to do what's best for their children.

Organizations like Make-A-Wish, and Shields of Hope West Michigan and Beat Childhood Cancer are all trying help out as may families as they can.

Sometimes these "superheroes" offer the greatest advice in the face of adversity. And sometimes they don't say anything at all. They lead by example and show us all that you have to keep moving forward during the most challenging of times.