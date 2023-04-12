Bridge Walk for Autism capped by sensory-friendly night at Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Having a night out as a family can be difficult for those whose loved ones with sensory needs.

That's why— in celebration of Autism Awareness Month— Hope Network is working with the Grand Rapids Public Museum to turn their whole space into a special exhibit.

It's part of Hope Network's rally for inclusiveness; the Bridge Walk for Autism.

Thursday, April 20th families are invited to the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids. Check-in for the walk is at 4 p.m., followed by a 15-minute program at 5, and then a walk across the bridge to the museum.

Hope Network

Then, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., lights, sounds, and activities at GRPM will be adapted to create a low-sensory experience. Even in the planetarium and carousel!

You must pre-register for both events, though.

Click here to attend the Bridge Walk for Autism

Click here to attend the Sensory-Friendly Night at the Grand Rapids Public Museum