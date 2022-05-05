Brews & Beats returns to Pentwater

PENTWATER, Mich. — If you like live music and beer, this weekend in Pentwater there's an event just for you.

Pentwater is bringing back its Brews & Beats Craft Beer, Wine, and Cider Festival.

The festival is happening on May 7 at the Village Green from 12-5 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets cost $25, or you can get a ticket for $30 at the door. Tickets include a tasting glass and six tasting tokens.

The event features live music, food, yard games and beverages from more than 20 breweries, cider houses and wineries.

For more information about the event, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube