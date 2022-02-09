Brent Morin, star of NBC’s show Undateable and Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever added to Gilda's LaughFest lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s LaughFest has announced several additional artists and shows, including Brent Morin, star of NBC’s show Undateable and Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever, to the March 16–20 festival.

Brent Morin will perform Wednesday, March 16 at 5:30 and 7:30 pm at Gun Lake Casino. Brent is an accomplished actor and comedian, starring in popular TV shows and Netflix comedy specials. He has been featured on Netflix’s half-hour comedy series, The Stand Ups and also starred in his own one-hour comedy special I’m Bret Morin, available for streaming on Netflix.

Morin has made guest appearances on Chelsea Lately, Conan, Comedy Central, Brooklyn 99 and regularly performs at The Comedy Store, The Improv, and The Laugh Factory.

“Gun Lake Casino is ecstatic to host Brent Morin at 131 Sportsbar & Lounge. Morin is a well-known act who will put on a tremendous show for our guests. We are excited to have another night full of laughs inside of 131 Sportsbar & Lounge as our partnership with Gilda’s Club Laughfest continues,” said Carter Pavey, Gun Lake Casino Assistant General Manager.

This year’s festival will feature nearly 50 events and seriously fun and funny events for all ages.

In addition to Morin, LaughFest has added shows for Pop Scholars, The Dirty Show, River City Improv, The Comedy Project, and LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars.

Headliners and shows announced that are scheduled as part of the festival’s ticketed events include: Clean Comedy Showcase, Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimester, Charlie Berens, and Tone Bell, and Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ Red Door Gala featuring Justin Willman’s magic and comedy show.

In addition to headlining acts, there will be free events such as Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, You Have Two Minutes: Brian Kelly's Favorite LaughFest Portraits, Laughter Yoga, Recovery Showcase, All Ya’ll Showcase, Drum it Out, and more.

Tickets can be purchased at laughfestr.org or at ticketmaster.com.