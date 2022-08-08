Breast-feeding support group helps Moms while providing community

GRAND RAPIDS — Governor Whitmer declared August Breast Feeding Month. A common misconception, just because this is a natural process it's easy for Mom and baby.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human services says 90% of families start feeding their babies this way. At three months, only 58% of families are still feeding their children this way.

Even more staggering numbers, black infants are 20% less likely to receive breast milk than any other race. For most mothers breast feeding is a big challenge, and they need help. That's why Spectrum Health provides an open-door breast-feeding support group.

Many Walma says her breast-feeding journey started as a struggle with her little 4-month-old Leo. "I came to the breast-feeding support group pretty much in tears. I was so emotionally exhausted we were having such a difficult time."

Leo and Mandy worked with nurse, prenatal educator and lactation counselor Jennie Kishbaugh.

"Research shows us 80 to 100% of new Moms need help with breastfeeding. So, you are not alone if you need help, because it is so challenging." Kishbaugh continued, "I know what it feels like to be a Mom who is tired and struggling with breast feeding, feeling alone and isolated in your home and I know what it feels like to walk into a room of Moms who were right there with you."

Leo was having a hard time latching, Mandy didn't know why.

"They were willing to look for tongue and lip tie, they were willing to help me look for it because I didn't know what I was looking for. As a new Mom, there's so much you don't know," Walma said. She continued, "he wasn't gaining weight due to that tongue and lip tie. Once we got that fixed, he ended up actually with a failure to thrive diagnosis for a bit just because it was such a slow climb back up, but once we got that fixed, he has just pulled out of that failure to thrive diagnosis, he is growing now."

From pumping to pacifiers, clogged ducts, and supply, no topic is taboo at support group.

"These nurses weren't going to judge me in this group, saying if I did choose to give up or if we did choose to keep going, and I said you know I really want to breast feed I think we can do this," said Walma.

Mandy says not only is breast-feeding support group part of her success, it's a special place too, "We were able to group together as women who were all in this new stage of life. Some first time Moms like me, and others were second, third, fourth baby. And as we were all able to chat, get help from other women, seeing what else they went through, it was incredibly helpful to get from this community."

Anyone can go to this support group, you do not have to be a Spectrum Health patient. It is held Tuesdays and Thursday 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Tuesday support group is at the South Pavilion near Pinerest. On Wednesday and Thursday it is at the "Healthier Communities Building" at 665 Seward Avenue NW.

If you need more assistance, WIC provides more food for breast-feeding Moms and babies. You are also able to stay on that program longer as a breastfeeding mother. WIC offers a WARM support line 5 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer questions. That number is: 833-649-4223.