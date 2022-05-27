Watch
Boating & fishing forecast to kick off Memorial Day weekend

Beach, Boat & Fun - Memorial Day edition
fox 17
Posted at 4:57 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 04:57:29-04

GRAND RAPIDS — Beach, boats & fun is what summer is all about! The unofficial kick off to summer this Memorial Day weekend will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warmth. Expect day time high temperatures in the 70s and 80s all weekend and even heading into next week with sunshine each day. Don't forget to wear your sunscreen, stay hydrated and limit your time outside as we will have a high UV index during the entire holiday weekend.

Many around West Michigan will head to the cottage for the long weekend to start off this year's boating season. If you are heading to an inland lake your only major wave concern should be from increased boat wake and traffic. Lake Michigan marine forecast looks to be the calmest on Saturday as conditions worsen leading into the Memorial Day. Sunday and Monday hold south winds pushing waves to

Lake Michigan 3 Day.png

