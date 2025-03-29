Blooming butterflies, an attic escape & more: WMTA shares ideas for spring fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is in full swing, and there's so much to do across West Michigan to welcome the warmer weather.

Kathleen Schiefler with the West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17's Andy Curtis to help take stock of all the excitement in store:

Spring Break at John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo is officially open for the season, with new and exciting activities to enjoy during spring break. Special feeding times and behind-the-scenes tours are available, including the $15 "Under the Sea" tour. Tickets are also on sale for the returning Lantern Festival, which will run from April 9 to June 19.

Butterflies are Blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Butterflies are Blooming exhibit is open through April 30 at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Visitors can enjoy the tropical conservatory filled with butterflies and see chrysalid and cocoon pods. The outdoor gardens and children's activities are also available, along with a tram tour of the Sculpture Park.

Hackley Attic Escape Room

The Hackley & Hume Historic House in Muskegon is hosting an Attic Escape Room on April 11. Participants will solve puzzles to uncover Muskegon's history. Tickets are $25, and space is limited to 10 guests per session.

St. Joseph Today's 2025 'Savor the Shoreline'

From now until May 4, select restaurants in downtown St. Joseph and Benton Harbor are offering $45 meal specials as part of the Savor the Shoreline event. Guests can also pick up a passport for a chance to win prizes by dining at participating locations.

More West Michigan Fun

The West Michigan Tourist Association has more tons more events & activities, head to the West Michigan Tourist Association's website, WMTA.org.

