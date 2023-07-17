Block party planned as Lowell Gilda's Club, Senior Neighbors move into new space

LOWELL, Mich. — It’s the end of a chapter and the start of a new one— and now that it's all said and done— it's time for a block party.

The Lowell Senior Neighbors and Gilda’s Club Lowell are all moved in at their new home at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lowell.

The organizations tell FOX 17 it's time to celebrate!

“Staff at First Congregational UCC of Lowell welcomed us in their space with open arms, making this a smooth transition for our own staff members and those we serve in the Lowell area,” said Wendy Wigger, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids president.

Gilda's Club Lowell, Lowell Senior Neighbors

“This is what community is all about – supporting each other,” says Nicole Driesenga, Senior Neighbors centers and volunteer supervisor.

The free event is Tuesday, July 18 from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is invited to the new space on Lincoln Lake Ave for food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

The new center is bigger, allowing them to expand programs and better cater to the needs of seniors in the area. Staff from both Gilda’s Club Lowell and Senior Neighbors will be at the party to answer any questions about programs offered now or in the future.