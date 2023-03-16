Watch Now
Black-tie Masquerade to help those with Cystic Fibrosis

Posted at 6:45 AM, Mar 16, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You’re invited to a black-tie event benefitting those living with Cystic Fibrosis.

The Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis Masquerade Ball is March 25 at Divani in Grand Rapids.

Get your tickets for $60— the evening includes champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar; plus live string music, a DJ and ballet performances, and a silent auction!

Sponsorships and VIP table options are available.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., parking is available along Ionia and in surrounding ramps.

