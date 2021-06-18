Watch
Birthday Shoutouts: Grace, Autumn, Maverick, Everly (June 4)

Posted at 9:13 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 09:13:51-04

Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.
You can send us their name, picture, birth date, how old they're turning, a short write-up about them, your email, and where you live in West Michigan.
NOTE: Sending us your kid’s birthday notice on their birthday is too late. Email those details to mornings@fox17online.com and watch for them on FOX 17 Morning News!
