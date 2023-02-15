Watch Now
Birthday Shout-outs (Feb 14)

Carter, Selah, Jayden, Daniel, Madison, Ny'layah, Luke
Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 08:47:56-05

Happy birthday, Carter, Selah, Jayden, Daniel, Madison, Ny'layah, and Luke!

Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.

You can send us their name, picture, birth date, how old they're turning, a short write-up about them, your email, and where you live in West Michigan.

NOTE: Sending us your kid’s birthday notice on their birthday is too late.

Email those details to mornings@fox17online.com and watch for them on FOX 17 Morning News!

