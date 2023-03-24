Watch Now
NewsMorning NewsBirthday Shoutouts

Actions

Birthday Shout-outs: Chase, Harper, Keely and more (Mar 23)

Happy birthday Harlyn, Chase, Harper, Keely, Katie, Jeremiah, Isaac, Noah, Avery, Makenzie, Henry, Darien, Kenzie, and Madelynn!
Happy birthday Harlyn, Chase, Harper, Keely, Katie, Jeremiah, Isaac, Noah, Avery, Makenzie, Henry, Darien, Kenzie, and Madelynn
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:35:43-04

(WXMI) — Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shout-out on FOX 17 Morning News.

Birthday Shout-outs: Chase, Harper, Keely and more (Mar 23)

You can send us their name, picture, birth date, how old they're turning, a short write-up about them, your email, and where you live in West Michigan.

NOTE: Sending us your kid’s birthday notice on their birthday is too late.

Email those details to mornings@fox17online.com and watch for them on FOX 17 Morning News!

See all the Birthday Shoutouts

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather