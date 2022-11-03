Watch Now
Birthday Shout-Outs: Amora, Ariel, Jax, Zachary, Jaylen, Kameron (Nov 2)

Posted at 5:41 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 05:41:13-04

November 2nd Birthday Shout-Outs: Amora, Ariel, Jax, Zachary, Jaylen, and Kameron!

Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.

You can send us their name, picture, birth date, how old they're turning, a short write-up about them, your email, and where you live in West Michigan.

NOTE: Sending us your kid’s birthday notice on their birthday is too late. Please submit birthdays 24 hours in advance.
Email those details to mornings@fox17online.com and watch for them on FOX 17 Morning News!

