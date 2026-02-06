Big Game, Big Appetites: Food ordering tips for this busy Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Word on the street is a pretty big football game is happening this weekend.

I won't be watching it because my Detroit Lions aren’t in it... again... But a lot of people will be watching. Maybe you’re hosting a party, and with that, maybe you’re having a lot of food ordered to the house. So I stopped by one of our Grand Rapids restaurants to see what kind of hard work goes into preparing that gameday spread.

And that hunger for knowledge brought me here to Vitale’s on Lenord St. where General Manager Austin Vitale told me, with events like this Sunday, they brace themselves for a carry-out surge.

“It can, it can get pretty hectic if you're not organized and prepared for what's going to happen. “

He expects to sell pizzas in the triple digits, and a whole lot of wings. But he and his team here are not sweating the challenge – because they’ve had practice.

“With the systems, we got set, we are pretty organized, and we're prepared for moments like this, you know. And we have good staff and good systems and set for big days.”

Even with that, if you want to make sure you get your food when you want it Austin suggested ordering through their website and getting it in early.

“I mean, you know, an hour before, you know, that'll probably be peak. But you know, if you have a pre-order pizza, then you will have that out to you right, right when you want it,” Austin told me.

