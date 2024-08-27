Beyond books; Hackley Library celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — You can get a library card any time of the year, but what better time than the beginning of the school year to remind people about the services and resources offered by your local library?

Resources like librarians – these are no mere mortal organizers or display designers; librarians are chock-full of knowledge of the entire system that is the library—you need it? They know how to get it, how it’s going to work, and how other things that you might not have thought of fit into what you asked for.

"The mission of Hackley Public Library is to provide programs and services to unify the community, promote creativity, and encourage lifelong learning while preserving our storied past and preparing for an ever-changing future."

—Hackley Public Library's Mission Statement

Libraries offer internet access without the cost, help with resumes and other career-building tools, an escape from the daily grind, a children’s room that gives kids room to play and the opportunity to grow, and the opportunity to learn new skills!

Plus many libraries offer events and classes tailored to your specific needs— from reading to music; tools and hobby equipment rentals and tutorials to poetry and writing courses both academic and recreational—For. All. Ages.

Library cards are free for everyone and kids as young as 2 can get one.

Cardholders have a window into history, an invite to new and fun things to do right now, and the building blocks for better futures in the palm of their hands, so go get yours today!