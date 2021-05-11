Behind the Badge: Officer Craig shares journey about living with Tourette's

The possibilities are endless if you set your mind to it. That’s the message ‘Officer Craig’ is spreading through opening up about his journey with Tourette's syndrome.

He works as a police offer in Minnesota and has gained thousands of followers on social media as he shares more about the man behind the badge.

Sharing a message of hope and inspiration, that anything is possible.

“I’ve had parents message me and just thank me for having my page. Some parents, their child was the first person that they've ever known that has Tourette’s. So they don't know much about the disorder. They're concerned for their child's future. They just don't know what type of future their child can have with a disorder like Tourette syndrome,” he said.

“When they come across my page and see someone in a profession such as law enforcement, it just gives them hope. It kind of gives them a sense of relief that they know their child is going to be able to accomplish whatever they want, regardless of Tourette syndrome. That's the reason why I continue to do social media. I don't want kids or parents to feel alone or scared of what the future is going to hold. You can live a full rich life with a disorder. That disorder should not prevent you or stop you from doing anything that you want to do. Just giving them that confidence that they can do anything that they put their mind to.”