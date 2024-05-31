Beginner? Enthusiast? ‘Tri’ this all-skills race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Being one of the best triathlons in the country can be a daunting designation—But being named Top 5 Triathlons for Beginners? Now that’s a recipe for a growing a community.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon is the largest triathlon in Michigan and boasts a proud partnership with Make-A-Wish Michigan, Dream Team, so there’s no way you don’t come away from this race feeling great.

Tired, but great.

The race is June 8 & 9 and features a triathlon, duathlon, aquabike, relay, and swim-only events. You can choose Super Sprint, Sprint, Olympic, and Half distances.

–There’s even a virtual option!

Pricing varies based on your race and registration is open now.

New to this triathlon trend? No worries—there are several free clinics, on-course practices, training and nutrition plans, even water temps on their site so you know what to expect.