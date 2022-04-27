Watch
Beard competition will benefit furry friends at the Humane Society of West Michigan

Mulligans and Two Brothers Beard Company team up for a good cause.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 27, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mulligan's Pub and Two Brothers Beard Company are teaming up for a charitable beard competition that benefits the Humane Society of West Michigan. The event will run from May 2-8.

Contestants will pay a $10 fee for entry into the competition; with votes going for $1 each. Contestants will be put into one of four classes depending on beard length. Classes will include 0 to 6 inches, 6 to 12 inches, and a 12-inch plus class. Length is determined by measuring from the bottom of the lip to the end of the beard.

First, second, and third-place contestants will receive products from Two Brothers Beard Company, as well as other merchandise and gift cards compliments of Mulligan's Pub and other local businesses.

To learn more about the event, click here.

