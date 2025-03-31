Beach Elementary School closed afters storm ripped off roof

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich — Beach Elementary School in Fruitport Township is canceling classes for Monday after Sunday night's storms caused significant damage to the building.

The school sent out a note to parents detailing how the membrane of the gym roof was torn back due to strong winds and substantial flooding in the building.

"Uh, it may require us to get creative," Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy told us. "Our gym serves a dual purpose of not only a gym but it's also cafeteria space for our students so if thats pace is no longer usable we'll have to get creative with how we serve lunch and breakfast. a lot of work to do that. so we just ask parents of students at beach elemetnary for patient as we work through this.

Consumers Energy has crews out working to restore power to thousands after the storms as well.

Outages have closed several schools - Keep an eye on the list here.

