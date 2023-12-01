Be a part of a Christmas tradition with the Grand Rapids Ballet!

The Nutcracker – the quintessential ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score—is an annual favorite performance of the Grand Rapids Ballet.

Your family can be a part of the classic Christmas tale on December 10 with Clara’s Nutcracker Party!

Join performers from the Grand Rapids Ballet School for brunch designed specially for all-ages, a reading of the Nutcracker, arts and crafts, and a performance by the dancers.

The Nutcracker runs December 8-10 and 15-17 at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets to the performance and Clara’s Nutcracker Party are on sale now!