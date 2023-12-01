Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Be a part of a Christmas tradition with the Grand Rapids Ballet!

Grand Rapids Ballet
Grand Rapids Ballet
Grand Rapids Ballet
Posted at 6:40 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 06:40:33-05

The Nutcracker – the quintessential ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score—is an annual favorite performance of the Grand Rapids Ballet.

Your family can be a part of the classic Christmas tale on December 10 with Clara’s Nutcracker Party!

Join performers from the Grand Rapids Ballet School for brunch designed specially for all-ages, a reading of the Nutcracker, arts and crafts, and a performance by the dancers.

The Nutcracker runs December 8-10 and 15-17 at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets to the performance and Clara’s Nutcracker Party are on sale now!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book