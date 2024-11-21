BBB: Scams were up 125% last year; don't be a cautionary tale this season!

The Better Business Bureau is putting out a warning to shoppers— as the holiday season ramps up, so are the scams—in a big way.

They tell us scammers found new targets on social media, leading to a 125% rise in scams reported last year.

The likely (but not only) culprits? Beauty products, tumblers, and other viral tchotchkes.

To make sure you're not duped, investigators say you should always be cautious when ordering things from an unfamiliar website.

"Unless you are confident that you know who that retailer is, shop at places you know and trust,” advises Better Business Bureau spokesperson, Katie Grevious. “That’s how you're going to safely buy what you want and get it intime for the holidays."

You can also make sure the site your buying from is legit - by heading to the Better Business Bureau’s website and make use of their scam tracker to see if the site you’re shopping from has any complaints or is related to any known scams.

