BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce announces the inaugural Battle of the Boards. The fundraising charcuterie challenge will be held on Thursday, March 3 from 5-7 pm at Riverside Golf & Conference Center.

The Battle of the Boards is open to everyone and has two competition categories. The amateur contestant category is for a team of individuals that do not represent retail, commercial and/or food establishments. Teams of no more than 2.

The professional contestant category is for a team that represents retail, commercial and/or food establishments. Teams of no more than 3.

Entries can be savory, sweet, or a combination of both. The charcuterie board will be judged by celebrity judges based on presentation, variety, uniqueness, skill, showmanship, and creativity.

All of the contestant entries will then be auctioned off at the end of the evening for a fundraiser for the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce. Winners of the auction will go home with charcuterie winnings.