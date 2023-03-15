Barley, BBQ, & Beats: Hospice of West Michigan fundraiser bringing you a great time for a great cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ready for a party with great food and drinks, all for a great cause?

Hospice of West Michigan is hosting Barley, BBQ and Beats, a fundraiser featuring hand-crafted cocktails, live music, and some delicious barbeque courtesy of local pit masters.

It’s actually a traveling event, starting in April in Detroit and visiting Grand Rapids, Cadillac, Ann Arbor, Traverse City, and Alpena.

Our turn comes on Saturday, May 6. The 21+ festival will take over GLC Live at 20 Monroe from 4-8 p.m.

“This event is truly an amalgamation of the best things Grand Rapids has to offer, refreshing hand-crafted cocktails, tasty local barbecue and great music, all in an effort to further Hospice of Michigan’s mission in making quality end-of-life care accessible for anyone who needs it.”

- Joe Infante, Hospice of Michigan’s Barley, BBQ & Beats committee co-chair.

You can get a discount on tickets in advance— or pay $75 at the door. Each ticket includes tokens, but—in true festival fashion— you can buy more if you run out!

A Grand Rapids exclusive: Special Appearance by Kelsea Ballerini!

Special ticket packages include a ticket to Kenny Chesney: I Go Back Tour with Ballerini at Van Andel Arena.

Donations to Hospice of West Michigan will be doubled, thanks to the Steve & Amy VanAndel Foundation— up to $250K— to help provide compassionate end-of-life care to any patient in West Michigan.