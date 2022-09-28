Bark in the Dark ditches the run, dials up the fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bark in the Dark's 10th anniversary looks a little different, promising to focus on the favorite part of the party-- the pups!

Join FOX 17 and The Humane Society of West Michigan on October 1st from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for everything dog-tastic.

Food, brews, live music, and dozens of dogs dressed to the nines will fill Riverside Park in Grand Rapids— plus our Kevin Craig is a spokesperson for the event!

Tickets are still on sale— $35 for adults, $10 for ages 5-17, and free for kids 4 and under. Adult tickets include a 'wag bag' full of goodies for you and your favorite furry friend and drink tickets for those over 21.