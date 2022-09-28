Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Bark in the Dark ditches the run, dials up the fun!

Bark in the Dark's 10th anniversary looks a little different, promising to focus on the favorite part of the party-- the pups!
Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 08:50:31-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bark in the Dark's 10th anniversary looks a little different, promising to focus on the favorite part of the party-- the pups!

Join FOX 17 and The Humane Society of West Michigan on October 1st from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for everything dog-tastic.

Food, brews, live music, and dozens of dogs dressed to the nines will fill Riverside Park in Grand Rapids— plus our Kevin Craig is a spokesperson for the event!

Tickets are still on sale— $35 for adults, $10 for ages 5-17, and free for kids 4 and under. Adult tickets include a 'wag bag' full of goodies for you and your favorite furry friend and drink tickets for those over 21.

Bark in the Dark ditches the run, dials up the fun!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered